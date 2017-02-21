AZ senate votes to raise liability in...

AZ senate votes to raise liability insurance

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

The Arizona Senate has voted to raise the minimum amount of liability coverage drivers are required to carry on auto insurance policies. Supporters of Senate Bill 1111 say the current minimums are too low and shift the cost and responsibility to accident victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 15 hr fuckscraps 2,128
Trump for President, He will win. watch Feb 20 ldyoky 6
Water minimum charge (Mar '06) Feb 20 palmisanojudy 14
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 19 Retired now 2,669
Alyssa Valdez Feb 16 Anonymous 2
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC