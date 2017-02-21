AZ senate votes to raise liability insurance
The Arizona Senate has voted to raise the minimum amount of liability coverage drivers are required to carry on auto insurance policies. Supporters of Senate Bill 1111 say the current minimums are too low and shift the cost and responsibility to accident victims.
