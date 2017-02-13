Artistic Director of Mesa Arts Center...

Artistic Director of Mesa Arts Center's Classical Music Series Zuill Bailey Wins Grammy Awards

18 hrs ago

Cellist Zuill Bailey, artistic director of Mesa Arts Center's Classical Music Inside Out Series, was recognized yesterday with Grammy awards for "Tales of Hemingway" by composer Michael Daugherty. Bailey received Grammy Awards for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Classical Compendium.

