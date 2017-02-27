AMGH Adopts the ETW Solution Enterpri...

AMGH Adopts the ETW Solution Enterprise-Wide

With the continued success of Air Evac Lifeteam, AMGH will implement the ETW Solution for all five of its subsidiaries MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Evac Lifeteam , a subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. has utilized the ETW Solution since 2014. In three years, AEL implemented ETW throughout their organization, totaling 130+ locations nationwide.

