Allhands: Calm down, 287(g) isn't THAT bad
Allhands: Calm down, 287 isn't THAT bad Joanna Allhands: If police perform some immigration enforcement duties, will that lead to mass deportations? Hardly. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kKT4t4 Mayor Greg Stanton said last week that Phoenix wouldn't join President Trump's 287 programs , which train local police officers to perform some federal immigration-enforcement duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|11 hr
|Kenji_OC
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Tue
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|mjorg
|35
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 6
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Feb 5
|Silent451
|2,126
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC