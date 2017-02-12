A fan's guide to spring training with the A's in Mesa

PRACTICES: Lew Wolff Training Complex , 160 East Athletics Way, Mesa, Ariz. Workouts are open to the public and usually begin at 9:30 a.m. Pitchers and catchers have their first workout Wednesday, Feb. 15. The first full team workout is Sunday, Feb. 19. TICKETS: Call 510-568-5600, purchase online at athletics.com/tickets or purchase in person at Hohokam Stadium box office, 1235 N. Center St., Mesa, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.