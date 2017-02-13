13 Best Bookstores in Metro Phoenix

13 Best Bookstores in Metro Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

If it's a classic, countless others have read it before you, and if it's new, many will read it after you. On and on the pattern goes, until you and a bunch of complete strangers are bonded simply because of a book you've read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trying to find my mom. 1 hr Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) 1 hr justice seeker 50
Trailer park at 710 South Lawson Dr. Mon someonewhoknows 1
Donald Trump for President Mon Scotty Steiner 6
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mon zeke the Pinhead 2,660
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Mon ABC15AZ 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jan 24 i am chandler 63
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC