YYC's Passenger Numbers and Cargo Volumes Grow Again in 2016

YYC welcomed 15.7 million passengers in 2016, an increase of 1.3 per cent, while cargo volumes grew to a record 137,255 tonnes, an increase of 1.7 per cent increase over the previous year. "Our 2016 numbers show YYC and its airline partners are providing businesses and travellers access to the markets and destinations they're looking for," said Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority.

