Woman pleads guilty in 2014 double-fatal crash in Mesa

19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Ingrid Morataya pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of negligent homicide and one count of aggravated assault in a 2014 crash that killed two people. Woman pleads guilty in 2014 double-fatal crash in Mesa Ingrid Morataya pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of negligent homicide and one count of aggravated assault in a 2014 crash that killed two people.

