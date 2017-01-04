Ingrid Morataya pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of negligent homicide and one count of aggravated assault in a 2014 crash that killed two people. Woman pleads guilty in 2014 double-fatal crash in Mesa Ingrid Morataya pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of negligent homicide and one count of aggravated assault in a 2014 crash that killed two people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.