WestJet Inaugurates Service to Mesa, ...

WestJet Inaugurates Service to Mesa, Arizona

11 min ago Read more: Travel Industry Wire

With the arrival of flight 1518 today, WestJet officially inaugurates the start of service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Calgary. Inaugural service from Edmonton begins January 21. With the arrival of flight 1518 today, WestJet officially inaugurates the start of service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Calgary.

