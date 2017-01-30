Video: ASU launches innovative 3-D Pr...

Video: ASU launches innovative 3-D Printer at the new Manufacturing Research and Innovation Hub

Several companies provided ASU with $2 million of 3-D printing equipment. The Manufacturing Research and Innovation Hub, part of the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering located at the Polytechnic campus in Mesa, Arizona, contains the largest additive manufacturing research facility in the region.

