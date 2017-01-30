Video: ASU launches innovative 3-D Printer at the new Manufacturing Research and Innovation Hub
Several companies provided ASU with $2 million of 3-D printing equipment. The Manufacturing Research and Innovation Hub, part of the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering located at the Polytechnic campus in Mesa, Arizona, contains the largest additive manufacturing research facility in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trailer park at 710 South Lawson Dr.
|9 hr
|someonewhoknows
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|12 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|6
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,660
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|20 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Enzo49
|30
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC