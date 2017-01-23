Valley Metro Planning for Tempe Stree...

Valley Metro Planning for Tempe Streetcar Construction

The Valley Metro Rail Board of Directors approved a contract with Stacy and Witbeck Inc. for Construction Manager At-Risk for Tempe Streetcar. Valley Metro and Stacy and Witbeck will partner with the city of Tempe, project designer, Stantec, five project artists and the local community to build the Valley's first streetcar line.

