Today in Arizona History

On this date in 1864, Gov. John Goodwin and his party of newly appointed Territorial officials arrived at Fort Whipple, where they set up the first temporary capital for the Arizona Territory. On this date in 1870, the Weekly Arizonan made the somewhat puzzling statement that "business is, today, at a higher ebb than it ever before reached in Tucson."
