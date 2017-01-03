The Snowbirds Have Landed
One of the first things new snowbirds need to learn is that there is no place in the continental United States where you are going to be assured of 70 degree weather all winter long. Many first-time snowbirds from the upper Midwest and the Canadian Prairies are surprised that it can get down into the 30s in Florida, Southern Arizona, and the Palm Springs area during the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vogel Talks RVing.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|Zeke The Pinhead
|2,655
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Wed
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Tue
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC