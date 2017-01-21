Suspect in Mesa teacher's death arrested in California
Suspect in Mesa teacher's death arrested in California Caleb Bartels is suspected of shooting and killing Mesa High School math teacher Ryne Zahner. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jLdwcv Susanville California Highway Patrol have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a Mesa High School teacher, according to a Tempe police spokesman.
