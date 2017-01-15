Road Report 1-15-17

Road Report 1-15-17

Saturday

Beginning midnight Monday morning, the only allowed movements at the 16th Street and 4th Avenue intersection will be right turns. Crews will be working on an underground storm drain in the middle of the intersection.

Read more at Yuma Sun.

