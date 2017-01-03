Raw video: Interview with naked woman accused stealing MCSO vehicle
PHOENIX - Just hours after her bond was set at $50,000, a Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff's deputy's vehicle and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit that ended near Eloy sat down with reporters to explain what happened from her point of view. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old Lisa Ann Luna took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend last Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|7 hr
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 7
|Gangsterreport
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Zeke The Pinhead
|2,655
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC