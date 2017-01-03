Raw video: Interview with naked woman...

Raw video: Interview with naked woman accused stealing MCSO vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - Just hours after her bond was set at $50,000, a Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff's deputy's vehicle and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit that ended near Eloy sat down with reporters to explain what happened from her point of view. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old Lisa Ann Luna took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 7 hr cripgang1121 2,123
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Jan 7 Jeep 342
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Jan 7 Gangsterreport 5
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 6 Zeke The Pinhead 2,655
Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14) Jan 3 MoverNShaker 25
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan 1 resident 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... Dec 31 tom dooley 1
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC