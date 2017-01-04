'Quiet' week on tap for Phoenix-area weather
The Phoenix area is forecast to have a "quiet" weather week, with average temperatures and no strong chances for rain, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|17 hr
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Tue
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
