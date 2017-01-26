PD: AZ man jailed after shooting friend in chest
A Mesa 15-year-old remains in extremely critical condition after he was accidentally shot in the chest by a friend. Mesa police report that on January 23, they went to an apartment near Stapley Drive and Main Street in reference to a teenager who has reportedly been shot.
