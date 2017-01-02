Missing Arizona children: Mesa's Mike...

Missing Arizona children: Mesa's Mikelle Biggs, 11, disappeared...

Monday

It's been 18 years since Mikelle Biggs disappeared on Jan. 2, 1999. Her sister, Kimber Biggs, was the last person to see her.

