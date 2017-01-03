Midland College remembers student who passed away
Students at Midland College are away from campus for winter break, but when they come back one of their fellow classmates won't be there this spring semester. Wendy Tenorio, 20, died last week after her family took her off life support following a car accident where her family said she was hit by a drunk driver.
