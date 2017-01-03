Midland College remembers student who...

Midland College remembers student who passed away

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Students at Midland College are away from campus for winter break, but when they come back one of their fellow classmates won't be there this spring semester. Wendy Tenorio, 20, died last week after her family took her off life support following a car accident where her family said she was hit by a drunk driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Wed Gangsterreport 4
Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14) Tue MoverNShaker 25
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan 1 resident 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... Dec 31 tom dooley 1
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Dec 29 RIP 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Dec 28 zeke the Pinhead 2,653
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa Dec 28 hassen benhassen 5
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,578 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,487

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC