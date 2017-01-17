Mesa teen supports struggling family
The community is coming together to help a struggling family and a Mesa teen who has taken on more responsibilities than any high school senior should. four years ago, Tristan McDannel, 18, lost his mother unexpectedly and shortly after his father, Bradley McDannel, suffered a heart attack.
