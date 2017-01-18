Mesa police meet with residents after...

Mesa police meet with residents after sexual assault of child

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

More than 100 residents of central Mesa met with police Wednesday night searching for answers about the area's safety after the sexual assault of a child last week. Mesa police meet with residents after sexual assault of child More than 100 residents of central Mesa met with police Wednesday night searching for answers about the area's safety after the sexual assault of a child last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Tue Nellie 27
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Mon T REX 27
Donald Trump for President Mon Josh 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 14 Mbotts 2,656
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Jan 13 cindywiggins 46
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 10 cripgang1121 2,123
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Jan 7 Jeep 342
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC