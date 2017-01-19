Mesa mayor tells conference there are...

Mesa mayor tells conference there are no homeless vets in city

10 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Mesa's efforts to get homeless veterans off the street is closing in on "functional zero," Mayor John Giles told fellow mayors in Washington Tuesday.

