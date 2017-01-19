Mesa mayor tells conference there are no homeless vets in city
Mesa's efforts to get homeless veterans off the street is closing in on "functional zero," Mayor John Giles told fellow mayors in Washington Tuesday. Mesa mayor tells conference there are no homeless vets in city Mesa's efforts to get homeless veterans off the street is closing in on "functional zero," Mayor John Giles told fellow mayors in Washington Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Tue
|Nellie
|27
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Mon
|T REX
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Mon
|Josh
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|Mbotts
|2,656
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC