Members of A Perfect Circle and Eagles of Death Metal Create Own Identitfy With The Beta Machine
The Beta Machine members may be known for other projects they are parts of, but that may change with the release of their debut EP. Creating your own identity as a new band can be quite a challenge if the other projects you're in include A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Eagles of Death Metal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Sat
|Gangsterreport
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Zeke The Pinhead
|2,655
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC