MCSO: Mesa woman who led police on 70...

MCSO: Mesa woman who led police on 70-mile chase while nude changes story

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

MCSO: Mesa woman who led police on 70-mile chase while nude changes story She may face additional charges, including making a false report and endangerment, according to Sheriff's Office officials Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2i4BRZx The woman accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen Maricopa County Sheriff's Office pickup truck while naked has rescinded her story of sexual assault and now faces additional charges, according to Sheriff's Office officials. Officials publicly identified Lisa Luna, 31, of Mesa, after she recanted her initial story that she had been sexually assaulted leading up to the 70-mile car chase along two interstates Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) 4 hr Jeep 342
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... 13 hr Gangsterreport 5
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Fri Zeke The Pinhead 2,655
Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14) Jan 3 MoverNShaker 25
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan 1 resident 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... Dec 31 tom dooley 1
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Dec 29 RIP 2
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,217 • Total comments across all topics: 277,693,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC