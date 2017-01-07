MCSO: Mesa woman who led police on 70-mile chase while nude changes story She may face additional charges, including making a false report and endangerment, according to Sheriff's Office officials Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2i4BRZx The woman accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen Maricopa County Sheriff's Office pickup truck while naked has rescinded her story of sexual assault and now faces additional charges, according to Sheriff's Office officials. Officials publicly identified Lisa Luna, 31, of Mesa, after she recanted her initial story that she had been sexually assaulted leading up to the 70-mile car chase along two interstates Thursday.

