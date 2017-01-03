Jury selection underway in La Mesa murder trial

Attorneys continued the jury selection process Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court in the upcoming capital murder trial of Preston Strong, the man charged in connection to the 2005 La Mesa Street murders. During the hearing, Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz, who is presiding over the case, informed the prosecution and defense that all 427 jury questionnaires have been returned, and they each should receive copies of them by noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.