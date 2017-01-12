Great Train Show offers afficianados a way to go loco
Six-year-old Owen Roberts focuses his eyes on a standard gauge train at the Great Train Show in Costa Mesa on Saturday, January 14, 2017. It was part of the Southern Pacific Divison Toy Train Operating Society display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Mbotts
|2,656
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 7
|Gangsterreport
|5
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC