Former Newport-Mesa deputy superinten...

Former Newport-Mesa deputy superintendent to receive up to $223,000 in health benefits plus pension

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Paul Reed, the now-retired deputy superintendent of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, will collect up to $223,000 in health benefits over 10 years in addition to his generous monthly pension, according to documents released The benefits are part of the contract that allows the 69-year-old Reed whose retirement benefits have come under scrunity in the past year to collect the perks 10 years after retirement, regardless of his age, said district spokeswoman Annette Franco. "The Board of Education approved Reed's contract and contract extensions, in an open forum at Board of Education meetings," Franco said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trying to find my mom. 18 hr Joey 2
Trailer park at 710 South Lawson Dr. Mon someonewhoknows 1
Donald Trump for President Mon Scotty Steiner 6
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mon zeke the Pinhead 2,660
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Mon ABC15AZ 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jan 24 i am chandler 63
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Jan 20 Enzo49 30
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC