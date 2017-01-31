Former Newport-Mesa deputy superintendent to receive up to $223,000 in health benefits plus pension

Paul Reed, the now-retired deputy superintendent of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, will collect up to $223,000 in health benefits over 10 years in addition to his generous monthly pension, according to documents released The benefits are part of the contract that allows the 69-year-old Reed whose retirement benefits have come under scrunity in the past year to collect the perks 10 years after retirement, regardless of his age, said district spokeswoman Annette Franco. "The Board of Education approved Reed's contract and contract extensions, in an open forum at Board of Education meetings," Franco said in a statement.

