Former Mesa accountant with high-profile client list accused of fraud, theft A grand jury indicted Tiffany White, 44, in late December. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jAxDKb Tiffany White, 44, was accused by a grand jury of pilfering the bank accounts of high-profile clients, including doctors and lawyers who hired her Two days after The Arizona Republic documented allegations against her in November, White petitioned the court for a name change A former Mesa accountant with a high-profile client list and an even higher-profile lifestyle was arrested this week on suspicion of fraud and theft.

