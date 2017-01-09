Districts taking first steps toward mandatory CPR training for students
Imagine having a heart attack when you're out in public amid a group of strangers and everyone runs away. Now you have some idea why Arizona is requiring mandatory cardiopulmonary resuscitation training as a high school graduation requirement for all public and charter schools by 2019-20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Sat
|Gangsterreport
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Zeke The Pinhead
|2,655
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC