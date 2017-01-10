Daniel Shaver's parents file lawsuit ...

Daniel Shaver's parents file lawsuit against Mesa, police...

The parents of an unarmed Texas man killed in a fatal police shooting nearly a year ago filed a civil lawsuit against Mesa, the fired officer who killed Daniel Shaver and his commanding officer. Daniel Shaver's parents file lawsuit against Mesa, police officers in their unarmed son's death The parents of an unarmed Texas man killed in a fatal police shooting nearly a year ago filed a civil lawsuit against Mesa, the fired officer who killed Daniel Shaver and his commanding officer.

