Cubs announce spring report, workout dates

Excited for Spring Training? Cubs pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 14, with the first workout the next day at their complex in Mesa, Ariz. Position players report Feb. 17, and the first full squad workout for the defending World Series champions will be Feb. 18. The Cubs also have added a split-squad game against the D-backs in Scottsdale on March 2 at 7:10 p.m. MT to the Cactus League schedule.

