Courts give veterans a chance to get their lives together

Judges, politicians and government officials speak about the benefits of establishing the new East Valley Veterans Court, but U.S. Coast Guard veteran Christopher Bilandzija is living proof that the concept works. Bilandzija, a Coast Guard veteran, once had three different misdemeanor cases pending in three different courts while he was a patient in a U.S. Veterans Administration substance abuse program.

