Community Notes

Woodcrafters Unlimited will meet Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Bureau County Senior Center, located in the Clark House in Princeton. Show and tell will start at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Dues are $15 a year and can be paid at the meeting.

