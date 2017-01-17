Classical pianist inspired by passion

His appearance may begin a concert series - future performances are not yet scheduled - but when pianist Sam Rotman performs a free concert on Jan. 29 at Quail Lakes Baptist Church, he'll do his part, as he has for most of his life, to keep classical music alive. "I want people to bring your children and grandchildren," Rotman said.

