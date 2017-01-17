Classical pianist inspired by passion
His appearance may begin a concert series - future performances are not yet scheduled - but when pianist Sam Rotman performs a free concert on Jan. 29 at Quail Lakes Baptist Church, he'll do his part, as he has for most of his life, to keep classical music alive. "I want people to bring your children and grandchildren," Rotman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|1 hr
|Roth
|5
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|visitor
|29
|Test
|8 hr
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Choppo
|2,124
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|Mbotts
|2,656
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC