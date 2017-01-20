City enlists SMS chatbots for service...

City enlists SMS chatbots for service delivery

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Government Computer News

In its effort to improve citizen engagement, the city of Mesa, Ariz., will soon offer interactive texting for some of its services. Residents will be able to send a message via SMS and get answers to about three dozen frequently asked questions, as well as check and pay utility bills.

