City enlists SMS chatbots for service delivery
In its effort to improve citizen engagement, the city of Mesa, Ariz., will soon offer interactive texting for some of its services. Residents will be able to send a message via SMS and get answers to about three dozen frequently asked questions, as well as check and pay utility bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find my mom.
|55 min
|CJCC
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Enzo49
|30
|Donald Trump for President
|Fri
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Jan 20
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 19
|Choppo
|2,124
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC