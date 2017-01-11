AZ Memo: More McCain-Trump-Russia drama; Mesa police shooting lawsuit; another hit for Phoenix veterans hospital; rain coming and more Good morning, Arizona, and happy hump day! Here's what you need to know. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2juW3l0 AZ Memo: More McCain-Trump-Russia drama; Mesa police shooting lawsuit; another hit for Phoenix veterans hospital; rain coming and more Ben Bicknese, age 8 from Tucson, walks down an aisle filled with merchandise at the Amazon Fulfillment Center PHX6 during a special tour on Jan. 10, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.