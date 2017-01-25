Author Jan Krulick-Belin at Judaica museum, Mesa libraries

Author Jan Krulick-Belin of Phoenix will be featured in an author showcase 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Congregation Beth Israel's Sylvia Plotkin Judaica Museum, 10460 N. 56th St., Scottsdale. Krulick-Belin has more than four decades of experience as a museum and art consultant, and art and jewelry historian.

