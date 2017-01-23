Arizona texting while driving ban likely for teens only
A renewed effort to ban texting and driving in Arizona amid a national movement to enact tougher distracted driving laws has run out of steam three weeks into the Arizona Legislature's 2017 session, leaving only a watered-down version of the legislation that would affect teenage drivers. The Republican chairman of an Arizona Senate panel where numerous bills restricting texting while driving are assigned said Tuesday he'll only allow hearings for the proposal that would ban texting by young drivers who have just gotten their licenses.
