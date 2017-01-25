Arizona Premiere! Ben Allaway's Heaven and Earth Mass on the Celtic Journey

A wonderful premiere is in store for Arizona music lovers as the Sonoran Desert Chorale presents A Celtic Journey - stories of the Celtic peoples of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales and their heritage in America. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the concert features nearly 60 voices of the Chorale and the Irish Band Trotter's Wake to tell stories through music and narration.

