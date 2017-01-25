Arizona Premiere! Ben Allaway's Heave...

Arizona Premiere! Ben Allaway's Heaven and Earth Mass on the Celtic Journey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A wonderful premiere is in store for Arizona music lovers as the Sonoran Desert Chorale presents A Celtic Journey - stories of the Celtic peoples of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales and their heritage in America. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the concert features nearly 60 voices of the Chorale and the Irish Band Trotter's Wake to tell stories through music and narration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Tue i am chandler 63
Trying to find my mom. Jan 23 CJCC 1
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Jan 20 Enzo49 30
Donald Trump for President Jan 20 Roth 5
Test Jan 20 Joe 1
Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09) Jan 20 Dawn 63
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 19 Choppo 2,124
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC