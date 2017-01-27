Arizona may ban teens from tanning beds
Arizona may ban teens from tanning beds Arizonans under age 18 could be banned from tanning beds if some state lawmakers and physicians get their way. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kaMHPk Currently, parents can sign permission slips for minor children to use tanning beds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Tue
|i am chandler
|63
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Enzo49
|30
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Jan 20
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 19
|Choppo
|2,124
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC