Apple to Use Repurposed Mesa, Arizona Factory to Manufacture Data Center Cabinets
Apple wants to use GT Advanced's former sapphire plant to produce hardware that will be used within its U.S. data centers, according to a notification published by the Federal Register and shared by Business Insider . Apple is seeking approval from the Foreign-Trade Zones Board to create "finished products and foreign status materials/components" in the factory.
