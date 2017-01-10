Apple broadens manufacturing of data ...

Apple broadens manufacturing of data center servers

Apple plans to expand manufacturing at a facility in an Arizona foreign-trade zone, making more servers there to supply its data centers in the Bay Area and across the United States, it said in a new regulatory filing. The expansion plan in the foreign-trade zone in Mesa, Arizona could reduce its production costs for the servers.

