Andy Kunasek: Maricopa Trail is county supervisor's lasting legacy

Andy Kunasek: Maricopa Trail is county supervisor's lasting legacy Hikers, bikers and horseback riders can enjoy Valley trails because of retiring Supervisor Andy Kunasek's persistence. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2j03Nex Arizona Republic/azcentral.com reporter Rebekah Sanders takes a bike ride with Maricopa County Supervior Andy Kunasek on the Maricopa County Trail, which he was instrumental in helping to create.

