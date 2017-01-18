'A state of euphoria': Donald Trump's...

'A state of euphoria': Donald Trump's Arizona supporters await his inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona supporters of President-elect Donald Trump will mark his inauguration with potlucks brunches and watch parties, while others will journey to Washington, D.C. 'A state of euphoria': Donald Trump's Arizona supporters await his inauguration Arizona supporters of President-elect Donald Trump will mark his inauguration with potlucks brunches and watch parties, while others will journey to Washington, D.C. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jAYXYV Janet Svetichan of Mesa is a big supporter of Donald Trump. She says the Republican business mogul will keep terrorists out of the country, improve the economy and bring "God back" to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Test 3 hr Joe 1
Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09) 6 hr Dawn 63
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) 11 hr duzitreallymatter 28
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 21 hr Choppo 2,124
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan 16 T REX 27
Donald Trump for President Jan 16 Josh 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 14 Mbotts 2,656
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 20 at 2:06PM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC