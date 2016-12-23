'The Roadrunner': Banner hospital vol...

Sam Allen, 73, went through heart surgery and helped his wife in her battle with cancer -- now he's giving back to the hospital that helped him. 'The Roadrunner': Banner hospital volunteer in Mesa brings special perspective, especially around the holidays Sam Allen, 73, went through heart surgery and helped his wife in her battle with cancer -- now he's giving back to the hospital that helped him.

