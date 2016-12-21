PD: Mesa woman steals ID's of dead relatives
Gilbert police have arrested a woman who they say used the identities of dead relatives to purchase 60 items worth about $10,000. Court records show that between July and November of 2016, a woman used identities from her deceased relatives to acquired thousands of dollars from two credit unions in Maricopa County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|witold Kowal
|2,651
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09)
|Dec 21
|Robert C Kline
|7
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Dec 7
|joker
|2,122
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC