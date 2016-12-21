PD: Mesa man charged with DUI, kids in car
According to court paperwork, Isauro Carrillo Chavez, 34, was spotted driving erratically near the intersection of Val Vista and University drives early Christmas morning. Chavez is accused of driving 25 mph above the speed limit in the rain and running a red light, court documents said.
