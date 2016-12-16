Mesa Seeks Proposals for Next Fall's ...

Mesa Seeks Proposals for Next Fall's Main Street Prototyping Festival

Friday Dec 16

A group of Mesa organizations are collaborating with the City of Mesa to bring the first Main Street Prototyping Festival to Mesa on Nov. 17 and 18, 2017. Mesa is now seeking prototype proposals from artists, architects, designers, engineers, urban planners and others to create temporary projects that activate public space and engage the community toward enhancing connectivity and vibrancy in downtown Mesa.

Mesa, AZ

