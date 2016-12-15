Long-awaited eateries fall behind schedule, won't open by Christmas
Four of the biggest restaurant projects in Central Florida won't make the holiday deadline despite plans to be open. The Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs won't be open by Christmas, an employee with the restaurant said Wednesday.
